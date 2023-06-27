Craig J. Stone “Stoney” Celebration of Life

Craig J. Stone “Stoney” passed away one year ago on June 28, 2022 with his three favorite girls by his side.
The family of Craig J. Stone “Stoney” is inviting friends and family who would like to join in celebrating his life and memory to come join us for a Celebration of Life at his good friend Ryan’s house on July 15.
Address: 7259 325th Ave N.W. Princeton MN 55371
Time: 3 p.m. to ?
Bring your stories, we know there are many and we will provide food and beverages; this will be a casual event so dress for the weather, we will be outdoors. Any questing can contact Nikki 715-553-2962
For the ones who cannot make it, he wanted to let you know everyone who called, texted, and visited to know that he appreciated all his friends who kept him company and brought the trouble to him throughout the years when he was unable to get out an about like he use to.
