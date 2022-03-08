Craig W. Jensen, of Braham, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. He was 71 years old.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
