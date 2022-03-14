Craig W. Jensen

Craig William Jensen passed away on March 5, 2022, after undergoing a procedure for blood clots at M Health Fairview – Southdale in Edina. He was 71 years old.
Craig was born on Jan. 3, 1951, in Redwood Falls to Edward and Eva Irene (Odell) Jensen. He spent his early years growing up off of Mississippi Street in Fridley until moving up to the farm in Braham in 1964. Craig graduated high school from Braham Senior High and attended Pine Technical College for one year to study sheet metal work. After attending Pine Technical College, Craig went to work for Dahlman in Braham for two years, followed by Hon Metfab in Mora for 30-plus years. Craig retired from Northpost in Mora, although he continued to work part time as he could not give up what he loved to do. Craig married Connie Kay (Petersen) Jensen on July 1, 1972, and they raised their three beautiful children on their family farm in Braham.
Craig loved life. He spent many years as a member at the Braham Moose Lodge where he gained many friends and enjoyed spending time with. One of the activities he loved most was bowling with his friends and was able to take several trips to tournaments. Craig had the biggest heart and loved to laugh and make his family happy. He enjoyed the time he spent with his kids, teaching them all he knew. He was a wonderful Grandpa and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them, along with spoiling them with treats and his famous pickles.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Shanon Held; grandson Hunter Held; sister Mary Kay Voss; and brothers, Thomas and Brian Jensen.
Craig is survived by his wife Connie Jensen of 50 years; sons, Chad (Michelle) and Steven Jensen; daughter-In-Law Robin Jensen; son-in-law Kevin Held; grandchildren, Drake Held and Alyssa (Grant) Whalen; great-grandson Brexten Whalen; sisters, Kathy (Wesley) Baldock, Gerry (Kim) Engberg; brother Lane Jensen; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service was held on Friday, March 1 at Braham Evangelical Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Casket Bearers were Joseph Ryan, Jeremiah Nelson, Marty Nelson, Kevin Held, Drake Held and Grant Wahlen. Interment was at Rice Lake Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
