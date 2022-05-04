Cynthia R. Wick, age 53, of Nashwauk passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
Cynthia was born in 1967 in Cambridge to Ronald and Joanne (Luttrell) Wick. She lived there until age 10 when the family moved to Coleraine. Cynthia graduated from Greenway High School in 1986 and attended Itasca Community College for her LPN degree. Cynthia worked many jobs, not only nursing. She enjoyed being outdoors and with her animals, especially horses.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Ronald Wick and Joanne Apitz; son, Tyler Tollefson; and siblings, James Wick, Derrrick Wick, Carrie Wick, Dean Apitz, and Branden Apitz.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. on May 14 in Isanti Union Cemetery, located 1/2 mile east of Highway 65 on County Road 5.
A lunch will be served after burial at approximately 2p.m., at Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 1st Avenue Northwest, Isanti. This is one block west of the railroad tracks on County Road 5; turn left, one long block on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.