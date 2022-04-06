Dale W. Strike

Dale William Strike resident of Isanti, passed away on March 25, 2022, at his home at the age of 73 years old.
He was born to Arthur and Judith (Engquist) Strike on May 14, 1948 in Braham. Dale is survived by his wife Wanda of almost 50 years; daughters, Jodi and Jenni (Tyler); grandchildren, Nicolas, Vinny, Dawson, McCoy, Emma and Piper; sisters, Sharon (Lonnie) Shelley and Marlys (Tom) Nelson; nieces and nephews; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Judith Strike; brother, Lyle; nephew, Justin; and niece, Lisa.
Dale’s Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, which would have been his 74th birthday. At 1 p.m. the visitation will begin at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti. The service will start at 2 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by his friends from the Isanti VFW Post. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
