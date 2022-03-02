Dan E. Ellefson, Isanti, age 65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Feb. 22, 2022. Dan was a lifelong artist, a skilled carpenter, a boat builder, an athlete, a collector, an inventor, and an intrepid traveler. Dan was a competitive ski-jumper in high school and participated in the U.S. Nationals. A gifted painter, he created an amazing collection of paintings: danellefson.crevado.com. Dan is survived by his mother, Alda Ellefson (Lloyd Ellefson, father, deceased); his daughter with Tore Griffin, Karianna O. Ellefson; and siblings, Jenny Riemenschneider (Jack Riemenschneider), Jack Ellefson (Anne Ellefson), Emily Kort, Mark Ellefson, and Steve Ellefson (Phyllis Ellefson); and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Buck Hill in Burnsville on April 26, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m.
