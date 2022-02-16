Dana D. Anderson

Dana Darryl Anderson, age 86, of Cambridge died Feb. 12, 2022, at home.
Dana was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Isanti, to Lorence and Ann (Hoover) Anderson. He attended Bradford District 7 School and then school in Cambridge for a couple years. Dana was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the infantry, a missile battalion and then in communications. After the service he married Jewell Fish and they had two children. The marriage later ended and Dana continued living in Bradford and was active in the community. He volunteered at GracePointe for over 10 years, served in ministry to people at the Rush City Prison for several years, and enjoyed being a member at River of Life Church. Dana also enjoyed collecting antiques and fishing.
Dana is survived by his two children, Joshua Anderson, and Sara (Colby) Larson; grandson, Aaron Larson; brother, Irylle (Patti) Anderson; sister Arloa Hauan; and by other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Darius Anderson, and a sister, Camilla Swartz.
A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a time for visiting one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.