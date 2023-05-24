Darlene C. Fix, of Braham, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Northern Pine Assisted Living in Pine City. She was 73 years old.
Darlene Cecilia was born on Nov. 19, 1949 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to parents Donovan and Cecilia (Bussmann) Hansen. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1968. She moved to St. Cloud where she attended the St. Cloud Beauty school earning her cosmetology license. She worked at the salon in the St. Germain Hotel in St. Cloud for a few years before meeting Gary at a Catholic singles mixer. On Aug. 3, 1974, Darlene was united in marriage to Gary Francis Fix at the Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. They made their home in the Braham area and were blessed with four children, Dallas, Douglas, Ginger, and Gayle.
Darlene worked in a Beauty Shop in Braham until the birth of her first son Dallas. She continued to see clients at her home for many years. In 1989, Darlene and Gary purchased a Novus Glass franchise which they ran out of their home. Darlene managed the phones and the office paperwork until 2010 when her children took over the business. Darlene’s favorite job was doing Grandma’s Daycare for her beloved grandchildren.
Darlene loved being home and surrounded by her family. She grew beautiful flower gardens and tended to her large asparagus patch. She enjoyed cooking and always seemed to be doing something in the kitchen. As a founding member of the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, her strong faith and commitment was demonstrated as a CCD teacher, making countless prayer chain calls, and by making meals with the women’s group. Darlene was the glue that held the family together through her faith, compassion, and unending love. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents Donovan and Cecilia (Bussmann) Hansen, husband Gary, son Dallas, sister Gayle Hansen, and sisters-in-law, AnneMarie Fix.
She is survived by her children, Douglas Fix (Angela Baker), Ginger (Corey) Owens, and Gayle (Rob) Linkert; grandchildren, Michael, Dallas, Amber, Mya, Payton, Paige, and Paisley; siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Coderre, Danny (Jess) Hansen, and Carla (Scott) Bauer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donnie Fix, Carol (Dale) Gagner, and Rita (Steve) Rogers; many other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 24, 2023 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Inurnment was in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
