Darlene Marie Carlson, of Stanchfield, MN, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 11, 2023 after a seven months battle with cancer. She was 86 years young.
Darlene was born on Nov. 3, 1936 in Braham, Minnesota to parents Frank and Mildred (Westin) Honzalek. She grew up in the Braham community, graduating from Braham High School in 1954. While in High School she worked as a Soda Jerk at the Braham Drug Store. Darlene and Lowell “Bud” Carlson started dating after high school and were married on May 9, 1959. In 1967 Darlene and Bud adopted their daughter LeAnn and in 1970 their son Jason joined the family.
Darlene worked at IDS for a few years, but once the kids came along, she became a homemaker. She concluded her bookkeeping career at Commerse Water. She was an active member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Columbia Heights until they moved back to the Carlson family farm after retirement.
Darlene was known for being a wonderful hostess for countless gatherings, her quirky sarcastic humor, gardening, baking, and speaking what was on her mind. She was always willing to help, especially if it involved church.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lowell “Bud” Carlson.
She is survived by her daughter LeAnn Carlson; son Jason (Tammy) Carlson; grandsons, Nick and Ben Hankes, Cody and Jack Carlson; step-grandchildren, Tom and Liz Johnson; sisters, Janice Larson and Betty Eng; brother-in-law Wes (Betty) Carlson; plus many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at the Cambridge Clinic, Dr. Allen Mork,and the Allina Hospice Team.
A Celebration of Darlene’s Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Maple Ridge Town Hall (38724 Palm St NW- Stanchfield). Inurnment will be in Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
