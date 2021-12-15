David A. Gutierrez

David Andrew Gutierrez, 36, of North Branch, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at U of M Fairview Hospital. He was born in Fridley on Sept. 8, 1985. David was working at the County Market in North Branch at the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bennie and Patricia Douglas, and Paul Fish.
He is survived by his parents Cindy and Larry Fish; siblings Daniel Gutierrez, and Jonathan, Angela, and Rebekah Fish; grandmother Marge Fish; nieces and nephews Joseph, Lacey, and Noah; aunts and uncles Debbie, Scott, and Lawrence Douglas, and Joe, Mike, and Jeff Fish; and many additional family members.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Crossroads Church, 17445 Notre Dame Street NE, Columbus, Minnesota 55025. Visitation continues Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Crossroads Church from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.
