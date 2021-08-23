David G. Blade

David “Jinx” G. Blade passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Dalbo, Minnesota surrounded by loved ones at the age of 69.
He was born Feb. 26, 1952, in Bemidji, Minnesota to Vernon Blade and Marjorie (Peters). When he was nine his mother married Leonro Olson and they moved to Cambridge, Minnesota where he attended Pine Brook Country School and Cambridge High School. David worked most of his life as a cement finisher and retired at the age of 65, but continued to do side jobs for his family and friends.
In the last few years he kept himself busy mowing lawns, house and pet sitting, and driving friends to appointments. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He also enjoyed many card games, especially cribbage and a good poker game with family and friends. Most days, David could be found at Pine Brook enjoying a drink, pulling pull tabs, playing cribbage and enjoying his time with the many friends he had there.
David will be remembered for his love of telling jokes, he was the king of one-liners! He will also be remembered for his smile, laugh, and his willingness to help people if he could. David had lots of friends and family who loved him, which made him a wealthy man and he will be missed by many.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Vern Blade and Marge Olson; step father, Len Olson; brother, Louis (Buck) Blade; brother-in-law, Randy Lindell; nephew, Billy Blade; and niece, Elizabeth Blade. David is survived by brothers, Vernon “Ed” (Valerie) Blade of Hermiston, Oregon, Michael Blade of Idaho; sisters, Mary (Lloyd) Olson of Cambridge, Minnesota, Debra Grothe of Dalbo, Minnesota, Tina Lindell of Cambridge, Minnesota; sister-in-law Ginny Blade of Andover, Minnesota; and by many more relatives and friends.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 - 4:30 p.m. at The Pine Brook Inn, located on the corner of Highway 47 and 95.
