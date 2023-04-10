David H. Pratt, age 75, of Braham passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Cambridge MN.
David dearly loved his family and always had a way with all babies and children. He is survived by his children: Lisa (Derek) Peterson, Ian Pratt and Noah (Jaime) Pratt; grandchildren Araka, Eli, Illana, JJ, Shane, Alora, Elijah, Cody, Maleah and Ava; great grandchildren Presley, Cheyanne, Loretta and Enzo; brother Tim (Gayle) Pratt; sisters Debby (Juan) Rangel and Becky Rudenick; Loved ones; Charlene Schnitzius, Sharon Noto, Sue Lawrence, Anna Lenarz, John Lawrence III, Ana Hanson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his sister Sharon Lindgren, brother Tom Pratt, son Shane Pratt, nephew Jeremy Pratt, daughter-in-law Nikki Pratt and brother-in-law Pete Lindgren.
His celebration of life will be held at “The Party Room” at 126 Adams’s St. South, Cambridge, MN, on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A military service is planned for April 17 at 9:45 a.m. at Ft. Snelling National Park. Meet at Assemble Area 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home763-689-2244.
