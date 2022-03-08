It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Dawn M. Lawrence on Feb. 27, 2022. She was 57 years old.
Dawn was born on Sept. 10, 1964, in Faribault, Minnesota to Karen and Shorty Lawrence. She graduated from Cambridge High school, class of 1982. Dawn soon after relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona where she attended classes at Cochise College. Dawn worked many years at Smiths Food & Drug and later for Dr. Dregseth and Dr. Terelle.
Dawn loved playing Bingo (winning) as well as working at the VFW. She was an active member of the Elks Lodge as well as the auxiliary. She kept herself busy.
Family was the most important thing to Dawn, Especially her son, Michael Lawrence.
She was preceded in death by her father Shorty Lawrence and brother Gary Lawrence.
She is survived by her son Michael Lawrence; her parents Karen and Mike Ellingson; brother Steve Lawrence; brother Greg (Diane) Lawrence in Minnesota and their two children, Ben and Christine; her nieces (Garys) Natasha and Rebecca; sister Sarah (Scott) Vallier and her four children of Washington; brother Clinton (Stephanie) of West Virginia and three children. She is also survived by her best friend of 30 years Jenny Ehresman.
Her loving son Michael Lawrence will miss her dearly as well as anyone who ever had the joy of meeting her.
RIP Dawn. Expand your angel wings!
A celebration of life will be on March 12 at 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge.
