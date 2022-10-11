Deanna Marie Shaw, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2022.
Deanna was born June 9, 1967, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Sandra Proefrock and Donald Pinc. She attended school in North Branch and graduated from there in 1985. Deanna called Rock Creek, MN home and she shared it with the love of her life, Scott, and her 7 children.
She worked as a human services technician for the state of Minnesota for 24 years and loved taking care of her clients. Deanna had a passion for music. She loved movies, her animals, the sun, reading, coloring in color books, but she was happiest when she was spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott Shaw, her son Christian, her mother Sandy, and her father Donald.
She will be deeply missed by her children Nicholas (Rebecca), Andrew, Alexandra (Devin), Brandi, Kaylee (Dan), Jina, and Aaron and grandchildren Colton, Madison, Corbynn, Peyton, Kaiden, Jackson, Kendra, Hunter, Ethan, Levi, Spencer, Jace, Sawyer, Aaliyah, and baby Pinc-Shaw, among many other family and friends.
Information on the date and time of the service to come.
