Delores A. Fluegge

Delores Fluegge, of Cambridge, formerly of Braham, passed away on March 21, 2022, at Walker Methodist Lavande in Cambridge at the age of 91 years and 10 days.
Delores Agnes Connell Fluegge was born on March 11, 1931, in Redwood County, to Forrest Herbert (Bert) and Elsie (Arndt) Connell. She was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. In 1937 the family moved to a farm in Kroschel. Delores attended country school in Kroschel and then attended high school in Hinckley.
She attended St John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel and was confirmed in 1945.
Delores began teaching Sunday School, which was done after the Sunday morning service. A man had moved to Kroschel after WWII and was also attending the Sunday morning services. He sat behind her and looked at the name printed on her bible. After church he waited around at the store across the street until Sunday School was over. He saw Delores walking home and asked her if she need a ride; she said no, the house wasn’t that far. This man would not give up. His name was Ludwig Fluegge, and on Feb. 14, 1948, they were married at St John’s Lutheran Church.
Together they had a dairy farm. Delores always had a large garden. She enjoyed raising and canning all the vegetables for the next winter. On the edge of the garden there were a variety of flowers lining the driveway, welcoming guests and visitors. She was always available to help on the farm whenever needed.
Delores enjoyed baking bread. Once a year she would get out the deep fryer and make raised donuts. She would freeze them and take them out throughout the year to warm in the oven and sprinkle sugar over them. They would melt in my mouth. She also made the best homemade caramel rolls covered with caramel and walnuts. Homemade treats were often served when company came.
In 1960 the business of Fluegge Badger sales started. Delores kept the books for the farm and the business. In 1972 they sold the farm and moved to Brunswick. She continued to keep the books for the business and planted a large vegetable and flower garden. Instead of milking cows they now enjoyed taking the boat out on the lake and going fishing. Many days at the lake were enjoyed by friends, children, and grandchildren. Delores stayed at the lake home until 2019 when she moved to Cambridge.
She enjoyed sewing; making quilts, curtains, and aprons; knitting mittens for the grandkids; and doing embroidery.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Elsie Connell; her husband of 51 years, Ludwig Fluegge; infant daughter, Donna Jean Fluegge; infant grandson, Maxwell Ludwig Hansen; and siblings Raymond Connell, Ethel Pearson, Marion Kuhn, and Richard Connell.
She is survived by her children Carol (Raymond) Dalzell of Andover, Rodney Fluegge of Mora, Denise (Larry) Johnson of Cambridge, and Barbara (John) Skull of Racine, Wisc.; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brunswick with Rev. Sierra Westerman officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Kroschel
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremations Services.
