DeLores B. Points passed away on Feb. 16, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing at the age of 94 years.
She was born on June 1, 1928, in Fish Lake Township, Chisago County, Minnesota, the only child of Chester and Julia Lindquist. She grew up in the Pine Lake area east of Cambridge, Minnesota, attending District #27 country school through eighth grade and graduating from Cambridge High School in 1946.
On the Monday after graduation, she began working at the Cambridge Woolen Mills where she worked until 1948. While working there she was honored to ride on the Woolen Mills float in the Swedish Parade as Miss Cambridge Woolen Mills.
On Oct. 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to Ansel Points of Rush Point. They resided in the Rush Point area for 39 years where they raised their family. DeLores was employed for 5 ½ years at Control Data in Cambridge and in the later years enjoyed doing daycare for grandchildren Andrea, Brandon, Carissa, Philip, Dan, and Ben. These were special days for her.
The family raised a large garden and DeLores always canned many quarts of vegetables and fruit. She enjoyed cooking and baking for the large family of five sons and one daughter and they especially enjoyed her buns, cinnamon rolls, and glorified rice.
It was important to DeLores to provide birthday parties for the children and large holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
In 1976 she was elected to the Rush Lake Baptist Cemetery Board where she served as secretary and also helped plan the annual Homecoming Service each year in June. DeLores has been a member of the Border Bells Homemaker Club since 1954 and served as secretary for several years. Prior to 1952 she attended Rush Lake Baptist Ladies Aid and in the later years, the Ladies Aid of Fish Lake Baptist Church where she was a member.
In later years, DeLores enjoyed making cookies and Bon Bons for Christmas and delivering them to friends in rest homes and taking them to family Christmas get-togethers. One year she and Ansel made over 100 dozen cookies which were enjoyed by all.
DeLores enjoyed going to TOPS meetings and made many good friends there. She also attended monthly meetings of Self Help for the Hard of Hearing.
After retiring, DeLores and Ansel enjoyed traveling and camping. Two of their favorite campgrounds were the St. Croix State Park and Burlington Bay at Two Harbors, where they enjoyed many happy times with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband Ansel, parents, Chester and Julia Lindquist, grandson, Daniel Points, and daughter-in-law Edie Points (Dennis). She is survived by five sons; Steven (Wanda) of Elko New Market, Gary (Susan) of Stanchfield, Dennis of Isanti, David (Debra) of Amery, WI, Kevin (Kim) of Maplewood; and daughter Sharon (Mark) Krueger of Cambridge; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held at 11a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Interment at Rush Lake Baptist Cemetery in Rush Point. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.