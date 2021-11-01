Delores J. Becklin

Delores Jean “Dee” Becklin, 85, of Cambridge, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip, daughter Jenny Schlenker, brothers Gerald and Bobby Pearson.
Dee is survived by her children, Bryan (Michelle) Becklin of Cambridge, Sharalyn (Dennis) Anlauf of Cambridge, David Becklin of Clearwater, FL, Paul (Tammy) Becklin of Cambridge; son-in-law Phil Schlenker of Cambridge; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Donald Pearson of Stanchfield; sister Maxine (Paul) Smith of Alexandria; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
See next week’s edition for a full obituary.
