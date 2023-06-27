Delyle K. Gohman, 94, of Cambridge, formerly of Pine City passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Ecumen in North Branch.
He was born July 3, 1928 in Jackson County, MN to Leo and Lily (Foss) Gohman. He grew up in Windom where he attended school. Lyle enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, served in World War II and was honorably discharged in August 1949. He went on to attend Mankato Vocational School to learn the machinist trade.
In 1954 he was united in marriage to Margaret Penoyer in Windom and they raised three children. Margaret passed away in 2002. On Oct. 13, 2003 he married Laura Buchan and they made their home in Cambridge. Laura passed away in August 2016. On July 10, 2017 he married Eleanor Eckman and they lived in Cambridge.
Lyle worked at FMC for 38 and a half years as a machinist and retired from there. He enjoyed traveling, and fishing. He spent winter months in Alligator Point, Florida. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with all of his family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives Margaret and Laura, two infant children, son Ed Kraft, daughter Lynn Montano, infant grandchildren Judith Gold Jacobson, and Darin Kelm, brothers Lorenzo, Alton and Myron, sister-in-law Pat Gohman and Sally Gohman.
Lyle is survived by his wife Eleanor, children Dan (Carol) Gohman of Utica, MN, Debra Porter of Cambridge, Wayne (Jen) Elliott of Rock Creek, Sandy (Adam) Booth of Bock, Wendy (Doug) Stigen of Blaine, Larry (Denise) Kraft of Ogilvie, daughter-in-law Susan Kraft of TX, son-in-law David Montano of CO, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Leon (Linda) Gohman of GA, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Henriette Free Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Jeffers Cemetery, Jeffers, MN at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Henriette Free Methodist Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.