Dennis A. Dahlman, 76, of Blaine, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Dennis was born on Jan. 28, 1947 in Ramsey County, MN to Marion Kealy and Sylvester Majeski. At six months of age, he was adopted by Louis and Margaret Dahlman of Stanchfield, MN. He attended grade school at Stanchfield, graduated from Braham High School in 1965 and graduated from St. Cloud University in 1969 with a degree in Vocal Music. He was a charter member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity and charter member of Sons of Norway, Rumelva Lodge #1-685, Cambridge, MN. Dennis first taught in Dassel, MN for four years, then spent the next 30 years teaching in St. Francis, MN. He retired in 2003.
During his career, he was Director of Music at Bethany Lutheran Church and Epiphany Lutheran Church, both in South Minneapolis. He has been a long term and substitute organist in many churches including St. Andrews Episcopal and University Lutheran churches. Singing with Jester Hariston (who wrote the song “AMEN” for Sidney Poitier in ‘Lilies of the Field’ 1963) and Dave Brubeck were two highlights of his career.
His adoptive parents, Louis and Margaret Dahlman preceded Dennis in death as did his birth father Sylvester and birth mother Marion, and step father Clarence Schmig.
Dennis is survived by his siblings Judith (Chris) Kealy, David (Renea) Majeski, Mark (Connie) Polsfuss, Linda (Rick) Whalen, Tim (Sue) Schmig, Guy “Clarence” (Pam) Schmig and Rick (Lani) Schmig; and close friends Milt Patka and Jim Hlavka.Memorial Service 11 a.m, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Common Ground, A United Methodist Community in Cambridge. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment in Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
