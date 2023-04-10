Dennis Edward Peterson, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Cambridge Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 5, 1939 in Isanti County, Minnesota to Oscar Reynold and Ruth (Erickson) Peterson.
Denny was born and raised in Isanti County and lived in Cambridge, Minnesota, all his adult life. He was fond of doing things his own way and enjoyed meeting others of the same mind set.
Denny was adept at anything mechanical, motorcycles, cars of all types and years, airplanes, mopeds, boats, ANYTHING! Nothing was too difficult that a Leatherman tool and a vice grip couldn’t repair.
One of his early jobs was as a high-rise window washer in Minneapolis, surviving a major equipment malfunction. He also worked at the Twin Cities Arsenal for many years while starting his auto body business in the garage at home.
He realized his dream by building the Cambridge Auto Body shop, east of Cambridge. This kept him busy working on repairs, picking up cars and parts, as far south as Texas.
In meeting and marrying Gail, he found his missing piece. She went along for it all, the full tour!
Denny loved airplanes and had many through the years. This provided a lifetime of adventures on the road and in the air. Going to the Oshkosh Airshow was like a candy store to him. Many miles of back roads were driven in search of airports, parts, and interesting people to talk story with.
He and Gail, together, enjoyed many road trips and RV excursions all over the US. The destination was not important, it was all about the journey!
Many winters were spent in Hawaii and at their second home in Mesa, Arizona.
He was blessed to have many friends to share his life experiences and his endless stories.
We love him and will miss his unique style and outlook on life.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kenneth, granddaughter, Corey Peterson, and many other family members.
Denny is survived by his wife Gail, children Dan Peterson (Rechele Smith) of St. Francis, Denise (Brian) Poziembo of Nikiski, AK, Tony Peterson of Ramsey, step children Ted (Julie) Trandahl, Tami (Brad) Janshen, Tom (Jenny) Trandahl, 13 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren with one on the way, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 11a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.