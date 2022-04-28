Dennis O. Gustafson

Dennis Owen Gustafson of Harris, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Denny was born to Anton and Eleanor Gustafson of Almelund, on July 14, 1938. He was baptized in Almelund at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was confirmed May 17, 1953, and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, where he married Susan Hawkinson on June 16, 1957. Together they had five children.
Denny began his career with EF Hals & Sons. He went on to start several businesses including, Denny’s Sales and Service, Denny’s North Star, Denny’s Excavating, Denny’s Trucking and eventually began Gustafson Excavating with son, Kevin.
In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. During the winter, the family spent weekends snowmobiling with friends. Denny and his friends founded the Sno Drifters snowmobile club in 1968. In the 80’s, Denny and Sue bought a camper and began decades of traveling to multiple State Parks before buying a cabin near Brainerd. Denny and Sue made multiple trips to Europe with his favorite destination being Switzerland. Denny loved working outdoors and took great pride in having a manicured lawn. Anyone who knew Denny, knew his all-time favorite past time was going to auctions to buy and sell equipment.
Denny is preceded in death by his parents, son Kirk and brother Darrel.
Denny is survived by wife Susan; children, Kristi (Doug) Sampson, Julie (Mike) Solle, Jillian (Mike) Helgeson and Kevin (LeAnne) Gustafson; 11 grandchildren, including Melissa (Dennis) Rafftery, Ben (Heather) Sampson, Jessica (Travis) Richter, Jace (Lisa) Kovarik, Joline (Stefan) Litwinczuk, Jon (Emily) Sampson, Brittany (Alex) Grell, Derek (Melinda) Gustafson, DeAndra (Cody) Gorsegner, Austin Burke, and Nathan Burke; 19 great-grandchildren: Camden, Payton, Colby, Max, Mckenzie, Austin, Brady, Peyton, Jersey, Slade, Adeline, Rowan, Reed, Eleanor, Drake, Cecelia, Breken, Blake, and Brooks; brothers Ted (Marlys) and Sheldon (Ruth Ann); sister in-law Carol; two aunts; and many nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 30, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11. Both will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.