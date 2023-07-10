Dennis R. Leaf Sr., of Stanchfield, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Abbott Northwestern. He was 87 years old.
Arrangements for a service are pending with Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. A full notice will follow next week. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
