Dennis Richard Leaf Sr., of Stanchfield, passed away at the age of 87, on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dennis was born on Feb. 1, 1936 in Grandy, Minnesota to parents John and Hulda (Smith) Leaf. The third of eight children, Dennis grew up in Grandy attending Grandy Country school. At age 16, Dennis began working at the Grandy Gas Station and then at Gillespie’s in Cambridge. He began his career as a heavy equipment operator, working with his father at Larson and Leaf construction in Cambridge. As a part of the Local 49ers Union, Dennis ran dozer and other equipment over the years for Truck Crane Service in Minneapolis, Blawknox in Mora, and Lindquist and Leaf Const. before retiring from Leaf Const. in 2000. Never one to be idle, Dennis helped his son Jim at West Cambridge Auto Salvage, running parts and hauling cars for 15 years after retirement. He loved being able to socialize and make friends everywhere he went.
On June 29, 1957, Dennis was united in marriage to Carol Codden. In 1961, they settled on the farm in Maple Ridge township, where they raised their family and celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Throughout the years, Dennis raised cows, pigs, and chickens on the farm. He loved to plant a large garden filled with corn and tomatoes which he and Carol would freeze and can for the winter months. Spending time outdoors, fishing, tinkering in his shop, feeding the birds, riding snowmobiles, deer hunting, or just cruising around the neighborhood looking for deer and wildlife, were his favorite past times. Dennis and Carol took many day trips to Duluth, as well as traveling to California, Arizona, and Montana. He was a long time member of the Braham Moose Lodge and served as Governor for a few years. Most of all, Dennis loved his family and time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Denise, son Michael, sisters-in-law, Sharon Leaf and Kathy Onifer, brothers-in-law Rene Southerland and Harold Engberg.
He is survived by his wife Carol; children, Lori (Jonathan) Swanson, Dennis Jr “Bosco”, David (Jill), Jim, and Doug; grandchildren, Nathan (Haley), Travis, Nicholas (Katrina), Sarah, Megan (Nick), Matt, Dustin, and Brittney (Cody); great grandchildren, Trinity, Deegan, Jaiden, Christian, Adam, Addie, Shae, Seth, Sean, Hope, Dominic, Lilymae, Clayton, Angus, and Alora; siblings, Betty Engberg, Donald (Verna), Darrell, Marlys “Mickey” Southerland, LaVerne (Dennis “Butch”) Golden, Dianne “DeeDee” (Mike) Lund, and Duane (Dawn); brothers-in-law, John “Tuba” Stofflet and Bill Onifer; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Francis) Hasser and Tammy (Jim) Calaman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrea Bonneville DeNaples officiating. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.