Diane Marie Wallace, of Braham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at her home. She was 68 years old.
Diane was born on June 20, 1954, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to parents Merrill and Herriet Ramona (Martinson) Claypool. When Diane was young, the family moved around a lot before settling in Ham Lake. She attended Roosevelt Jr. High School before graduating from Anoka Sr High School in 1972. She then attended Anoka College for a few years where she learned Spanish for her future travels.
On April 28, 1973, Diane was united in marriage to Michael John Wallace at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Bethel. They made a home in Andover and were blessed with three children, Brian, Bruce, and Bonnie. Sadly, Bonnie died when she was just two years old. Diane worked at a Bakery where she made thousands of donuts over 15 years. In 1986, the family moved to Isanti and Diane worked at a Greenhouse for a few years. In 1992, Diane and Mike made their final move to a farm near Braham. They milked cows for a few years, before transiting to only raising beef cows. Diane’s favorite job was working as a nurse’s aide, first at the Cambridge Health Care nursing home and then later at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. She retired in April of 2021.
Diane loved to travel. She took multiple trips to Colombia, did missions work in Haiti, and visited China, Italy, and Germany. She and Mike hosted many exchange students who became a permanent part of the family; Alejandro, Diana, Felipe, Isa, and Naomi from Columbia, Florian from Germany, and Roberto from Mexico. Diane loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She worked at Braham Floral, where she helped with the plants and arrangements. Diane enjoyed bowling and was part of a Braham League for many years. She was an avid reader. Diane had a truly giving heart and volunteer at the Braham Event Center, Food Shelf, and Senior Dining. She was an active and faithful church member, most recently at Braham Ev. Lutheran, where she served on the Alter Guild, the Hannah Martha Circle, assembled newsletters, and taught confirmation. Diane’s kind and generous soul was loved by so many, and she will be dearly missed.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Bonnie.
She is survived by her husband Mike; sons, Brian (Tanya) and Bruce (Chelsea); grandchildren, Austin, Terrance, Alexzander, Onnickajo, Allee, and Daniel; brothers, Don (Laurie) Claypool, Doug (Lislie) Claypool, and Richard (Linda) Claypool; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Debbie) Wallace, Nancy Wallace (Jerry), Susan (Steven) Nelson, Karol (Paul) Dingman, Karen Emmerich (Wendell Duenow); many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Andrea Bonneville DeNaples officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held 2 hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. An outdoor Celebration of Diane’s life is being planned for the summer of 2023. Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
