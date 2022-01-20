Diane Olson, 82, passed away on Jan. 15, 2022.
She was born July 7, 1939, to Edmund and Edna Johnson in Stark, Minnesota. She grew up in Stark and graduated from North Branch High School in 1957. While growing up, she worked at her parents’ store in Stark and would tell of memories where she enjoyed sneaking candy with friends.
She married Kenneth Olson on March 1, 1958, and they had two daughters; Kim and Rhonda. They resided in Cambridge as a family where Diane was a homemaker and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family and friends! She was known as the “Energizer Bunny” by her daughters and had limitless energy.
Diane had a talent for interior design and worked at International Market Square in Minneapolis for 10 years. Those close to Diane also had a nickname for her and called her “Granny” for many years. She had impeccable style; always dressing in the latest trends. She loved traveling to warm climates and spending time in California with her daughter Kim and family. Diane lived by the motto; “Life is short, eat dessert first.”
She was preceded in death by her mother Edna, father Edmund, sister-in-law Judy and daughter Kim. She is survived by her brother Gary Johnson; ex-husband Kenneth Olson; daughter Rhonda (Mark) Leaf; granddaughters Brittni (Luis) Buller, Briana (Blake) Berg, Blair (Andrew) Hendel; and great grandchildren Brinley, Parker, Kinsley, Noah and Bennett; along with many dear friends and family.
Respecting Diane’s wishes the family will celebrate her life privately. Those who desire may make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Diane. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
