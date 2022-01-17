Donald A. VanSickle, age 85, of Cambridge, formerly of Rush City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Jan. 14, 2022.
Don was born June 28, 1936, to Clair and Marion VanSickle in Henry, South Dakota. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Rush City. He attended grade school and high school in Rush City and graduated in 1954. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving stateside in Texas for 4 years until honorably discharged.
Don returned to Rush City after being discharged to marry Janice Swanson on Feb. 1, 1958. They made their home in Cambridge and raised their two sons, Ron and Dan.
Don worked for Hobart Federal Engineering as a supervisor for more than 20 years. He moved from that career to work at Basic Industries and then later worked at Ideal Industries as a machinist for another 15+ years. After retirement, he worked part-time, to keep himself busy, as a driver for Medi-Van for five years. Don and his son Dan purchased a cabin on Little Split Hand Lake in Grand Rapids. They spent many a day hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed family trips to South Dakota and Florida. But most of his free time was spent at his cabin by the lake.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years Janice; son, Dan; grandchildren, Danielle and Tony; and great-granddaughter, Ava. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Verna VanSickle; brother-in-law, Rob VanAlstine; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his son Ron; parents; brothers, Bill and Lloyd; and sister, Kay VanAlstine.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday Jan. 21, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old North Main St. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244 Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
