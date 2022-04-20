Donald Boomgaarden

Donald “Don” Boomgaarden age 86 of Braham, passed away the morning of April 15, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Leola (Davis) Boomgaarden.
He is survived by his four daughters, Lori (Tom) Miller, Lisa Boomgaarden, Lynae Boomgaarden and Leann (Pat) Wobschall, as well as 14 grandchildren.
Don was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. He lived a quiet life on a small farm where he cared for his family, was a deacon of his church, worked on old cars, and opened his heart to all. He will be joyfully remembered for his remarkable sense of humor, his strong faith in God, and his deep love and devotion to his family.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Braham Covenant church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Braham Covenant Church. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
