Donald Kunzer

Donald Dean Kunzer passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at the age of 84 years old.
Donald was born on Aug. 18, 1938, to Albert and Alice Kunzer.
He met his wife Darlene and married her in November of 1965. Donald raised Darlene’s four children along with his own daughter born one year later.
Don worked a few jobs in his life spending most of his career at Onan’s in Fridley as a welder.
In his younger years, Don enjoyed camping, fishing, deer hunting, playing pool, and snowmobiling.
Don built his last home in Ogilvie and would feed the deer and turkeys that came into the yard.
He also enjoyed helping his family cut up wood and build a fire to sit by and spend time with us.
Don is proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Alice Kunzer; brothers John and James Norberg, and Leroy Kunzer; sisters Donna Wertz and Leola Tindal; daughter Kim Ekstrand; and grandson little Brian Ekstrand, Jr.
Don is survived by his brother Dennis Kunzer; sons Randy and Brian Ekstrand; daughters Tammy Vaughn and Denise Casler; Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Common ground Methodist Church in Cambridge, on March 18 from noon to 3 p.m.
(1) entry
We will miss both Uncle Donald Aunt Darlene, Uncle Donald taught me to ride a bike and when I would go to Minneapolis for my kidney transplant checkups I would stop at their home near Isanti and stay for a few days or so before I visited other places and friends and then come back home. We will miss all the relatives who have passed away and prayers to all the relatives and friends who are still with us God Bless You 🙏❤️
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.