Donald Lee Freundl, Sr. age 78 of Isanti, MN passed away April 6, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1944 in Mankato, MN.
Donald was united in Marriage to Cara on April 10, 1970.
Preceded in death by his parents; son Daniel; and three brothers.
Donald is survived by his wife of 53 years Cara Freundl; children Dawn (Greg) Sells, Debbie Homer, Sheri Kendrick, Tammie (James) Adamson, and Donald Freundl Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Dezata; brother Charles.
Over the last 43 years, his favorite pastime was camping at Springvale Campground enjoying time with family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from noon - 4 p.m. on May 20, 2023 at the American Legion American Legion, 6439 Elm St., North Branch, MN 55056.
