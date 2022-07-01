Dora Margaret Rippey-Erickson, Age 102, went home to be with her Lord on June 26, 2022. Dora was born to Clyde L. and Augusta D. Walter on Sept. 8, 1919, in Kress, Texas. Dora moved with her family to Bentonville, Ark., where she graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1940. Dora returned to Texas to attend Lippert’s Business College. She started her career at the Hale County Court House.
In 1942, Dora joined the U.S. Woman’s Army Corps and was stationed in Fort Sill, Okla. She was S/Sgt in charge of the Morning Report Section of the Field Artillery School.
Dora had three wonderful husbands who all preceded her in death: Dora married Elmer J. Gustafson in Fort Sill, in 1945. When they were discharged in 1946 they moved to Cambridge. Elmer died accidentally in 1948.
Dora married Verl R. Rippey in 1949. They were married for 42 years.
Dora married Joel W. Erickson of Braham in 1996. They were married for 5 years.
In 1946 Dora started her 21-year career at the Isanti County Court House in the Probate Office holding various positions. Dora was president of the Isanti County Abstract Company for six years. Dora was an active longtime member of the Cambridge Lutheran Church. She was a church greeter, member of her women’s circle and sewing group. She enjoyed music, oil painting, knitting, bowling, camping with the Rum River Ramblers Trailer Club, Rum River Saddle Club and many volunteer positions. Their saddle club took first Place in horse square dancing three years in a row at the Minnesota State Fair. Dora and Verl loved spending winters in Arizona camping and hiking in the desert. Dora moved to Mill Ridge after Joel died and was appointed Chair of Hospitality Welcome Committee greeting all new residents, she was on the white glove committee, door checker, and master key holder. She loved being at Mill Ridge. She moved to Lavande Methodist when Grandview/Mill Ridge was sold. Dora brought her gift of love, warmth and friendship to Lavande and living there was like having a big warm friendly family around. We want to thank the staff at Lavande Methodist and Ecumen Hospice for their loving care of Dora in her last months. We also want to thank Cambridge Lutheran Church Pastors and members that visited with love and spiritual care.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert R. Walter; two sisters, Marie E. Smith and Anna Belle Zornes; and her husbands Elmer Gustafson, Verl Rippey and Joel Erickson.
She is survived by her nephew Dale (Carol) Gulbrandson; other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friends, Jim and Dorothy Swedeen and their children Brenda (Russ) Goebel and John (Jackie) Swedeen; she called them her family for over 50 years.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
