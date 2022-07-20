Doris A. Kleven, age 95, of Isanti passed away July 12, 2022 at Ecumen in North Branch.
Doris Ann Kleven was born July 11, 1927 in Stanchfield, Minnesota to Oscar and Anna (Mongsene) Holm. She graduated from Braham High School. On Oct. 23, 1948 she married Milton Kleven and they made their home in Minneapolis. Doris worked at Dayton’s in the china department and then at Schmidt Music for 25 years doing accounting and office work. In 2001 they moved to Isanti where they lived the rest of their lives. They were members at Faith Lutheran Church. Doris loved sitting on her deck enjoying her flowers and watching the birds. Many evenings were spent working crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, playing solitaire, and watching the MN Twins play baseball. But most of all she lived for time spent with her family.
Doris will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michael (Mary) Kleven, and Gary Kleven; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and by other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; daughter, Debbie; and 6 siblings, Henry, Kenny, Verony, Morris, Sadie and Marge.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti. A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and also one hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Brunswick Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
