Doris Irene Fell

Doris Irene (Gregg) Fell, of Isanti, MN, passed to eternity with Jesus on the morning of Jan. 7, 2023. She was 96 years old.
Doris was born March 17, 1926, in Rockwell City, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Irma (Brown) Gregg. Doris grew up on a family farm with her parents, three sisters and a brother; working alongside her father, planting and harvesting, milking the cows, carrying water, chopping wood, raising her prize-winning rooster and riding her pony, Patsy. Doris and her sisters would sing songs together, leading to her love of music and singing throughout her life.
Doris graduated from Rockwell City High School and worked her way through Iowa State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls. She taught third and fourth grade near Rockwell City and in Clear Lake, Iowa.
Doris was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) E. Fell on Oct. 8, 1950, at the Woodlawn Christian Church in Lake City, Iowa. They were married 71 years.
After Larry and Doris started their family in Clear Lake, Doris left teaching to be a homemaker, raising four children. They later moved to the Coralville/Iowa City area.
Doris was a loving wife and mother, carrying on the legacy of the Christian faith and the family bond. She was the family’s inspiration, instilling the words of the Bible and the teachings of Jesus whenever there was an opportunity.
Larry and Doris wee always active in the churches where they attended. In Coralville and Iowa City, they were Sunday School teachers and hosted international students from the University of Iowa. In Ely, MN, they taught Children’s Church into their 80s. Doris loved welcoming newcomers, and encouraging families and missionaries.
Doris had a passion for gardening, growing flowers, sewing and all kinds of needle handcrafts. She made quilts and blankets for all her grandchildren and many more for her family’s use. She was also known for sending handmade birthday and anniversary cards, even up to her finals days. She loved to play board and card games with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; father, Paul Gregg; mother, Irma (Brown) Gregg; sisters Pauline Walters, Marianne Anderson, Darlene Larson; brother, Leonard Gregg; and brother-in-law, Earl J. Walters.
Doris is survived by her children; Laurie (Jim) Russell, Joanne (Gary) Brenell, Brian (Debbie) Fell, and Peter (Christine) Fell; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren; her sister-in-law Shirley (Nelson) Gregg and brother-in-law, Bernard Larson.
A memorial service will be held and is currently pending. Doris has donated her body to the Mayo Hospital for research.
