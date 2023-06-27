In Loving Memory of Dorothy Ann Siems-Grundy
Dorothy, 75, of Stanchfield, MN, passed away on March 18, 2023, in McAllen, Texas, after a brief illness.
Dorothy was born on Dec. 30, 1947, in Aitkin, Minnesota, to Einard and Helena Puranen. She graduated from Aitkin High School, Class of 1965. After high school, she lived in Isanti, MN, where she raised her two sons, Jamie and Jason. In 1993, she married Sidney Grundy, and they shared many wonderful years. Dorothy worked at Fawn Lake Group Home for many years before retiring from the State of Minnesota. In recent years, she relocated from her home in Cambridge, MN, to Stanchfield, MN, and enjoyed spending her winters in Mission, Texas.
Granny, as she was affectionately known by her grandchildren, had a deep and unwavering love for them. She made sure to create cherished memories, such as relaxing together in the hot tub, going on scooter rides to the park or Dairy Queen for ice cream, teaching them how to make her delicious Finnish pasty, flying kites, visiting the county fair, triumphing at crane games to win stuffed animals, and hunting for treasures at thrift stores. Granny truly knew how to make every moment a joyful and unforgettable experience.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Grundy; brothers Richard, Wilfred, Jerry, and Jim Puranen; and sister Beverly Kemmet.
She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Lisa) Siems of Isanti, MN, and Jason (Sarah) Siems of Mora, MN; grandchildren Jansen, Jayden, Trinity Siems, and Zachary and Tanner Oestreich.
A gathering to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge, MN, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Paul Andell, a family friend.
“Forget Me Not,
When I am gone,
In hearts and prayers,
I will live on.
Be strong, be brave,
And dry your tears.
Remember all
Our happy years.”
