Dorothy Ann Udean died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home. She was 96 years old.
Dorthy was born in Rock County on July 7, 1926, to John and Almira Ritter. They later moved to Mora where she was a 1944 graduate of Mora High School. After high school she moved to Bremerton WA to work in the Navy yards. Dorthy moved back home to care for her father. After his passing she worked in the Braham hospital and at the U of M Hospital as a Nurse’s Aide.
She married Clifford Udean at the Methodist Parsonage in Mora on June 16, 1945. Dorthy loved gardening and flowers, she was a hard worker, a wonderful housewife, and a loving mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Almira Ritter, her husband Clifford Udean, and siblings; Lloyd, William, Elizabeth, Irene, John, Mary, Frank, Charles, Esther and Jesse.
Dorthy is survived by her sons; Tony and Larry, grandchildren; Sherri (Norman), Darrin (Danielle), Kristy (Paul), and Jody (Nick), eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald and Robert; sisters, Anne, Ella, Betty, and Alice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rock Creek City Center Hall. A private family burial was held at Royalton Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Mora, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
