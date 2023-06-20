Dorothy Ann Udean died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 96 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24th from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rock Creek City Center Hall in Rock Creek, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Mora, MN.
