Dorothy Irene Dalen, 95, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Rosewood Senior Living.
She was born Oct. 6, 1926, to Henry and Edna (Dennis) Ahrens in Bartlett, North Dakota. The family moved to Oxlip in 1939. Dorothy went to Cambridge High School, class of 1944.
She married Donald Dalen on Dec. 24, 1946, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, and they were married for 66 years before Don’s passing in 2012. To this union two children were born, daughter Lana and son Jim.
Dorothy loved to sing and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Sextet and Choirs. They were state winners for 8 years. Dorothy worked for 15 years at the Cambridge Photo Shop, picking up film for developing and delivering photos all around the area. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary for more than 60 years. Dorothy and Don enjoyed many trips to Hawaii and Mexico as well as many road trips with her sisters.
Dorothy’s joy in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her mother and father; sister Della Boden; brothers Vernon (Bud) and Ray; and grandson Brent LeBlanc.
She is survived by her daughter Lana Nyblom (Gary Kleven); son Jim (Debra) Dalen; grandchildren Darwin Dalen, Jeff (Taryn) Nyblom, Jamie (Shannon) Dalen, Jason (Jessica) Nyblom, Cary LeBlanc and Bradley (Nicole) Lenzen; great-grandchildren Ashley Nyblom, Glenn, Tucker and Oliver Dalen, Nick and Ryan Nyblom, and Isabella, Kellen and Trinity Lenzen; sister Roney Wentworth; sister-in-law Faye Ahrens; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Rosewood Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.
Memorial Service was held at 11 a.m, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
