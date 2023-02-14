Dorothy J. Petersen (nee Dohse) age 65 of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 9, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Betty Dohse.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Treasa (Dean) Svitak, grandchildren Gavin and Kylie Svitak; nephews Jason (Bobbi) Dohse, Daniel Dohse ; nieces Emily (Ed) Kennedy and Greta (Joe) Brooks.
Also survived by her siblings Jerry (Mary Anne) Dohse of Chicago, IL, Gary (Karen) Dohse of Excelsior and Steve Dohse of Princeton.
Memorial services will be forthcoming.
