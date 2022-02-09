Dr. Donald R. Goodrich, age 83 of Isanti, formerly of Cambridge and Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2022, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Goodrich and son, Steven.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart Ruth (Carlson), his loving wife of 65 years; sister Roberta Ranstrom; children Mark Goodrich, Kathryn Madison Sigurdson (Alan), Ann (Harlan) Johnson, and Craig (Melissa) Goodrich; 32 foster children; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren
Don was born in Yankton, South Dakota, and attended elementary and high school in Warren, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1963. He moved his family to Thief River Falls and served his patients for 42 years.
Dr. Goodrich served on many boards: the TRF City Council, Bluewater Covenant Bible Camp, the Northwest Minnesota District Dental Association and the Minnesota State Board of Dentistry. He served for many years in the TRF Lions Club, the Pennington County Fair Board, the State Committee of Economic Development, the Pennington County Republican Party, and he was awarded the Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Award and many other leadership awards.
He faithfully served at the Evangelical Covenant Church in TRF, and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mora, and the First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
Don lived his life committed to his faith in Jesus Christ, his loving family, integrity and service to his community.
A celebration of Life will be held on April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 304 Main St. Cambridge.
Memorials to the Hospice Support Foundation are requested in lieu of flowers.
Please visit https://www.carlsonlillemoen.com/obituary/Donald-Goodrich for information on how to give a memorial to the Hospice Support Foundation. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service 763-689-2244
