Dr. Donald R. Goodrich, age 83 of Isanti, formerly of Cambridge and Thief River Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 304 Main St. Cambridge.
Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service, 763-689-2244.
