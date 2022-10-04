Dr. Paul G. Smith, 90, of Alexandria, MN formerly of Cambridge, passed away September 29, 2022 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Alexandria
Paul was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Grandy, MN to Arvid and Ruth (Nordeen) Smith.
At the age of 11, young Paul, accepted the Lord at Lake Geneva Bible Camp. He attended Grandy Country School and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1950. After high school, he was drafted into the US Army. While home from the service he married Maxine Pearson, his high school sweetheart, on Nov. 10, 1951 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge.
He served in the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After returning home from the military, he attended the University of Minnesota and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1961. They returned back to Cambridge where Paul worked for Dr. Stokes for a short period before opening his own private practice in 1962. They lived on the Pearson farm in Isanti before moving to Cambridge where they raised 2 daughters; Kathy and Karen. He worked and owned his private practice in Cambridge for 55 years, finally retiring in 2017. Dr. Smith enjoyed dentistry and loved his patients. After retiring, Paul and Maxine made their permanent home in Alexandria on Lake Carlos. They enjoyed warm winters at their home in Sarasota, Florida; which was sold on Sept. 15, 2022.
Paul was a member of First Baptist Church up until his death. He was a former member of the Cambridge Lions Club. Paul enjoyed boating, golfing, country music, trips to Nashville, time with grandchildren and visiting his relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Eleanor Carlson and Dorothy Nelson; brother Art Smith.
Paul will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 71 years, Maxine of Alexandria; daughters Kathryn Smith of Sartell and Karen Smith of Alexandria; granddaughters Rachael Clem of Brooklyn Center and Heidi (Donald) Spangler of Maple Grove; great granddaughter Marie Spangler and one on the way, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
