Duane D. Doughty

Duane W. Doughty, 74, of Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, at home in Apache Junction.
He was born July 6, 1947, to Duane “Duke” and Rose Doughty.
Duane is survived by loving partner Sheila Johnson; son Todd (Jennifer); daughter Nicole; granddaughters Paige (Jason) and Morgan (Zak); great-grandchildren Evelyn, Maverick, Delphine, Deklan; brothers Patrick (Kathryn), and Jeffrey (Cheryl); sisters Pamela (Kirk) Kelley, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Smischney, and Renee; best friend Frank (Carin) Lamotte; and many other loving family and friends.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Christ The King Catholic Church Parish Hall, 305 Fern Street North, Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Local arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
