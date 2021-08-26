Duane “Duke” L. Peterson passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing surrounded by family. He was 96 years old.
Duke was preceded in death by his parents John and Myrtle (Anderson) Peterson; wife Corneil “Corky”; brothers, Myrlin and Dale; and sisters, Virginia and Janet.
He is survived by his children, Sharon (Tom) Lynch of Mora, Greg Massey of Columbia Heights, Chris (Bill) Dahlquist of Cambridge, Nicole (Tim) Laman of Stanchfield, and Rachel Peterson of Grasston; 14 grandchildren, Mari (Peter)Perugini, Frances (Mike) Steckelberg, John (Loretta) Steckelberg, Tonya (John) Wannarka, Amanda (Keith) Tweeter, Jessica (Nate)Kaczynski, Hanna (Mike) Massey, Erica Gerrity, Mary (David) Dahlquist-Acosta, Lukas Hanson, Marcus (Rachel) Dahlquist, Amelia and Kevin Laman, Nicholas Peterson; 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Myron and Frank; sisters, Betty (passed away 7/27/21), Joanne, Delyte and Ione; many nieces, nephews , other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Siloa Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Fiel officiating. The service will be live streamed to the funeral homes Facebook page. Memorial visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Siloa Lutheran Cemetery.
If you wish to send flowers, please order them through Cheri’s Flower Basket in Sandstone (320-245-2243 or www.cherisflowerbasket.com) as this is where Duke’s daughter Rachel works. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.