Duane Patrick Flanagan, 48 years old, died suddenly on July 8, 2022. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Chaz Flanagan and Madelin Flanagan and their mother Laela Erickson, Duane’s parents Donna (David) Johanson and Patrick (Terri) Flanagan and his brother, Marty (Sarah) Flanagan; half-brother Justin (Amber) Peterson and step siblings Tanya White and Adam Reynolds.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Irwin and Leona Beckman, maternal aunt Ruth Beckman; and paternal grandparents Richard and Evelyn Flanagan and paternal uncle Chuck Flanagan.
Duane grew up in Isanti, MN and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1992. He was a talented carpenter, furniture and cabinet maker, honing his craft while working for American Prairie Homes. Duane was founder of MasterCarpenter, LLC where he continued working as a craftsman.
Duane had an enormous heart. He was always sacrificing time, energy, and resources helping family, friends and even strangers in their times of need. Duane will be remembered for his adventure-seeking, risk-taking and charismatic story-telling personality.
A Memory Sharing Event will be Friday Sept. 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Cambridge City Park-Rum River Pavilion 810 2nd Ave SW Cambridge, MN 55008. At 3 p.m. the interment of Duane’s ashes will be at Christ the King Cemetery on old south Main Street and 16th Ave in Cambridge.
A Celebration of Life picnic/potluck, hosted by Duane’s daughters, will be Sunday Sept. 11 starting at noon at Wild River State Park/Sunrise Landing Park on the St. Croix River 42576 Ferry Road Harris, MN. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
