Elaine Dorothy [Westlund] Coleman of Cambridge, MN passed away peacefully at Ecumen North Branch on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was 95 years old. Elaine is dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Those who have preceded Elaine in death include her husband Tom; her parents, John and Mildred Westlund; her son Eric; her son-in-law John Peterson; her brothers David Westlund and Roger Westlund; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pauline Westlund, James Coleman, Jane Jensen, Donald Coleman, and Marion Anderson.
Elaine leaves behind her children, Judy Peterson of Cambridge, MN, and Bill Coleman (Susan Mazze) of Redondo Beach, CA; her six grandchildren and one step-granddaughter and their spouses; five great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Phyllis Westlund and Arlene Coleman, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 2PM, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Springvale Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Baptist Church and Ecumen of North Branch. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
