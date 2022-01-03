Elaine (Josephs) Quella

Heaven has a new angel. Elaine, age 96, joined her husband, Rich, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Mom passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Appleton, WI to the late John and Mary (Behling) Josephs. Elaine met the “love of her life,” via letter writing during World War II and was united in marriage to Richard H. Quella on April 16, 1947. Richard preceded her in death on July 23, 2002.
Mom will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving, and amazing woman. We were BLESSED to have her as our Mom. She always started her day with “Good Morning Sunshine,” even after ending up in a wheelchair 12 years ago.
From her youth until her stroke, she enjoyed biking, swimming, (she was proud of earning her letter “K” in Kimberly High School basketball), gardening, growing beautiful house plants, quilting, needlepoint, cross stitching, grapevine wreath making, reading (especially Popular Science and Readers Digest), canning (thousands of jars of tomatoes, pickles, jelly, etc.) cooking and baking delicious foods and sharing her knowledge with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
We will never forget Mom’s ability to call us home with her two fingered whistle, which we could hear even a mile away. Family was Mom’s life purpose. She served amazing meals every day. No matter our age, she let us know when our favorite meal or dessert would be on the menu, so we could stop in. Her home was always open to guests and to children and grandchildren who needed a place to live for a time.
Mom also enjoyed working alongside Dad in the family business, entertaining, going out to eat with friends, traveling, golfing, and bowling. When Dad got sick, Mom was his devoted caregiver. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Shortly after her stroke, Mom moved to Cambridge, MN to live with her daughter and son-in-law. While the stroke certainly slowed her down physically, she stayed very active. Mom’s memory never failed. Even on the day of her death, she made sure she had spoken to each of her living children to express her love and to bless them before slipping away. Above all else, what Mom wanted to be remembered for is that she cared for and loved her husband Rich, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Quella, and son-in-law, James Eisch in 2016. Also her siblings, Gene (June), Donald (Charlotte), Blanche (Harry), Margaret (John), Evelyn (Les), Celeste (Cliff), Rita (Carl), Ray (Doris).
Elaine is survived by her children, Kathleen (Robert) Dolezal, Christine Eisch, Rebecca (Denis Van Zeeland) Van Heuklon, Richard (Erin) Quella, Nancy (Dan) Christenson, Gail (Jim Blumreich) Wians; 24 grandchildren, Katrina (Hans), Maryrose (Roya), Theresa (Kerry), Colleen (Tim), James (Tina), Jeremy (Catherine), Joseph (Vickie), Stephanie (Harvey), Michael (Heidi), Stacy (Shane), Shari (Kyle), Kerri (Andrew), Kelly (Shane); Holli (Tony), Heidi (Jeff), Ryan (Melanie), Robyn (Amber), Jacque (Bruce), Katie (Justin), Andy (Sarah), Zach (Tarra), Amanda (Bob), Jessica (Andy), Angela (Adam).
She is also survived by 40 great-grandchildren, Kathrine, Johnathan, Robert, Matthew, Espen, John, Taylor, Diego, Eliana, Cassandra, Camden, Leon, Portia, Tiana, Marshall, Maverik, Paxton, Landon, Ilaria, Alessia, Rylee, Lillian, Charlotte, Theodore, Mackenzie, Jacob, Mairead, Diarmuid, Adalaide, Vada, Mae, Isla, Eden, Owen, Sloane, Ryland, Madison, Ty, Piper, Caiden; great-great grandchild Xander; sister-in-law, Margaret Kangas.
Mom will be deeply missed, always loved and forever in our hearts.
Due to Covid, a mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date at Sacred Heart Church, 222 E. Fremont St, Appleton, WI. Once decided, time and date will be published in the Appleton, Wisconsin Post Crescent and at https://www.carlsonlillemoen.com/obituary/Elaine-Quella.
A special thank you to Kathy and Bob Dolezal and family for taking care of Mom for the past 12 years, after her stroke. Words could never express our gratitude for their selfless act of love for Mom.
