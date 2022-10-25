Eleanor F. Olson (Nelson), age 90 of Ham Lake and previously of Isanti, died Oct. 24, 2022 at home. Preceded in death by husband, Winston Olson; parents, Albert and Alice Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Ruby Olson; brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Eldora Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Orville Erickson; brother-in-law, Richard Shogren and brother, Henry Nelson.
Eleanor is survived by her six children, Steve (Deb) Olson, Hancock; Bonnie (Alvin) Strike, Cambridge; Sandra Harris, Cambridge; Ron (Jaci) Olson, Cambridge; Nona (Todd) Schoenecker, Isanti; Lori (Terry) Haugen, Ham Lake; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Peggy Shogren, Wyoming, and sisters-in-law, Vernelle Nelson, Circle Pines and Carolyn Bowland, Colorado, as well as many family members and dear friends. Her last twelve years were made happier and sweeter because of her very special friendship with Robert Johnson, Cambridge.
Funeral services 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with visitation one hour prior with a luncheon following the service. Interment in Isanti Union Cemetery following the luncheon. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
