Eleanor G. Englund, age 83, of Isanti died March 30, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Eleanor Gladys Englund was born Sept. 24, 1939 in Isanti, Minnesota to Andrew and Elvera (Swedeen) Linder. She was raised and attended school in Isanti. On April 4, 1959 she married Tom Englund in St. Paul, where they lived until moving to Isanti in 1964. Eleanor and Tom were blessed with five children, Michael, Sharon, Steven, Larry and Susan. Eleanor was a homemaker for many years raising her children. She then started to work outside of the home after she received her driver’s license at the age of 40. She worked several jobs before landing at Grandview Christian Home as a housekeeper, where she retired after 15 years of service. Eleanor and her husband, Tom, also catered for special events and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for the Isanti Lions. Eleanor had a passion for flower gardens, baking and holiday decorating. Her family was her greatest accomplishment and she loved spending as much time with them as possible.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael (Rhonda) Englund, Sharon Englund, Steven (Kathleen) Englund, Larry (Dana) Englund, and Susan (Chris) Loosmore; brothers, Vern (Cheryl) Linder, and Harley Linder; sister, Verna (Bob) Pankan; 14 grandchildren, Melissa (Bryan), Jessica (Matt), Kristina (Nick), Nicole (Dustin), John, Pamela, Timothy,
Derek (Olivia), Emilie (Isaac), Arizona (Drake), Cassandra (Michael), Cody (Kallie), Emerald and Ruby; 13 great-grandchildren, Zack, Lexi, Logan, Elliana, Micah, Callen, Vivian, Brooks, Cole, Lydia, Blair, Connor and Kenadee; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; brothers, Willie Linder and Delorne Linder; sisters, Lila Waidelich and Clarice Peterson; sisters-in-law, Arla Linder and Janet Linder; and brothers-in-law, Earl Waidelich and Arvid Peterson.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery followed by a lunch/reception at the Isanti Community Center. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.