Elizabeth (Betty) Devine was born in Glyndon on Aug. 24, l926, and passed away Jan. 6, 2022, at her home. She was the third child of Nona (Hilliard) and Richard Burt.
Betty spend her first seven years in Glyndon, and then the family moved to Lengby. She attended Fosston High School, where she was active in band, choir and was the Table Tennis Champion. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis, working at Federal Cartridge during the war. It was there she was introduced to her to be husband, Ronald Devine.
Ronald and Betty were married on May 18, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Robbinsdale. Their first 14 married years were spent in Crystal, and then they moved to the country in the Stark/Harris area.
Betty had the gift of hospitality, and no one was ever turned away from the table. Betty was an active member of Lakeside Church and Aglow. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and rarely missed a game.
Betty moved to Cambridge in December of 1995 where she spent her remaining years.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Ronald; daughter Bridget; son Brian; parents Richard and Nona Burt; brother Robert (Priscilla) Burt; and sisters Shirley (Don) Hood and Frannie (Elmer) Nord.
She is survived by children Patrick (Patty) Devine, Kathy (John) Carlson, Terry Devine (Mary Hoch), Kevin Devine, Daniel Devine, Eileen Devine (Matt Quast) Maureen (David) Dewey, Colleen Devine, Sheila Devine (Marv Bentley) and Margaret Devine. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Franzen; along with numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Memorials can be made in Betty’s name to the charity of your choice.
A memorial service is to be held at Harris Lutheran Church, Harris, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Fish Lake Town Hall in Stark.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.