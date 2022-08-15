Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Wegwerth (nee Mitchell) age 65 of Blaine, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Aug. 11th, 2022.
She is preceded in death by parents, Robert & June; five siblings. Survived by loving husband, Steven; sons, Jason (Cassidy), Matthew (Heidi) & Timothy (Ali); grandchildren, William “Willy”, Elliann “Ellie”, Alex, Gavin, Sullivan “Sully”, Magnolia “Noli”, Lucille “Luci” & Tatum “Tate”; four siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & dear friends.
Liz was passionate about caring for others as demonstrated by her long career as a Registered Nurse.
Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (1385 - 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN, 763-783-1100) Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 from 4—8 p.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at CHURCH OF ST. PAUL (1740 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE) Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.
