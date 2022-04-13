Elmer John Olds passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. He was 96 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by Mora American Legion Post 201. Inurnment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
